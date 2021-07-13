Schauber: Education funding

Cancel
Education finance in Vermont is an often hard to understand and quite complex system. Act 59 of 2021 created the “Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report,” a group of eight Vermont legislators who will spend time this summer, as the name implies, determining the best path forward to implement the recommendations from the report. This isn’t an overhaul, this is correcting two decades of harm caused by a flawed formula.

