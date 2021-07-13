Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

New Performing Arts Center development adding a tower to Tulsa skyline

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzIUG_0avoS65F00

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust is moving forward with plans to develop its east parking lot that is the size of an entire city block after the old contract to develop it expired mid-pandemic in 2020. The updated plans call for a mid-sized tower on the Tulsa skyline.

Tulsa PAC Director Mark Frie told FOX23 News the PAC is planning to renew its agreement with Indianapolis developer Flaherty and Collins under the same terms just with new adjusted dates, and the PAC board hopes to close on the deal some time in the first quarter of 2022.

“We see the development happening all around us, and we know how valuable this piece of land is to the progress of downtown,” Frie said. “We too want to see it developed, and we believe it will play well with the future of the PAC, especially the parking garage aspect.”

The PAC is planning to announce a return of regularly scheduled performances in mid-August. It has had limited and cancelled engagements because of COVID precautions since March 2020. In getting back to business, FOX23 is told, the continuation of “the parking lot project” will also resume.

“This has been a very long process, and its now taken what feels like and what has been years,” Frie said. “But we are getting ready to get this deal done. The developer has been very understanding of all of our circumstances, and we’re excited to continue these plans with them.”

In addition to a new parking garage for PAC patrons, new apartments and a downtown grocery store are planned for the area in addition to smaller stores.

Since the announcement, the plans for the building have changed, and the residential area consisting of 240 luxury apartment homes has grown into a new multi-storey tower that will be equal to or taller than Tulsa city hall. The original plans called for a 12 storey building for the living quarters, but the updated plans have moved those living quarters into a taller tower that will make a new mark on the Tulsa skyline.

For it patrons, the PAC will gain 636 spaces in a new partially underground parking garage.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
60K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts Center#Skyline#Pac#Fox23 News#Covid#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy