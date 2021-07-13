New Performing Arts Center development adding a tower to Tulsa skyline

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust is moving forward with plans to develop its east parking lot that is the size of an entire city block after the old contract to develop it expired mid-pandemic in 2020. The updated plans call for a mid-sized tower on the Tulsa skyline.

Tulsa PAC Director Mark Frie told FOX23 News the PAC is planning to renew its agreement with Indianapolis developer Flaherty and Collins under the same terms just with new adjusted dates, and the PAC board hopes to close on the deal some time in the first quarter of 2022.

“We see the development happening all around us, and we know how valuable this piece of land is to the progress of downtown,” Frie said. “We too want to see it developed, and we believe it will play well with the future of the PAC, especially the parking garage aspect.”

The PAC is planning to announce a return of regularly scheduled performances in mid-August. It has had limited and cancelled engagements because of COVID precautions since March 2020. In getting back to business, FOX23 is told, the continuation of “the parking lot project” will also resume.

“This has been a very long process, and its now taken what feels like and what has been years,” Frie said. “But we are getting ready to get this deal done. The developer has been very understanding of all of our circumstances, and we’re excited to continue these plans with them.”

In addition to a new parking garage for PAC patrons, new apartments and a downtown grocery store are planned for the area in addition to smaller stores.

Since the announcement, the plans for the building have changed, and the residential area consisting of 240 luxury apartment homes has grown into a new multi-storey tower that will be equal to or taller than Tulsa city hall. The original plans called for a 12 storey building for the living quarters, but the updated plans have moved those living quarters into a taller tower that will make a new mark on the Tulsa skyline.

For it patrons, the PAC will gain 636 spaces in a new partially underground parking garage.

