Under a new format this upcoming NFL season, the Green Bay Packers face an 18-week regular-season schedule that will be particularly testy on the road. With a number of road contests against playoff contenders and near-postseason qualifiers, it will be important for the Packers to make the most of their home-field advantage throughout the season. Looking ahead to the 2021 season, two of those home games specifically stand out and make up three of the more defining games of Green Bay’s quest to reach the playoffs once again, with or without Aaron Rodgers. Coincidentally, they are all expected to be later afternoon games in front of a wider national audience.