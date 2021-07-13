Cancel
Stanislaus County, CA

Destruction Derby Mayhem

By Chris Murphy
ModestoView
ModestoView
 11 days ago
TURLOCK (July 13th, 2021) – Destruction Derby Mayhem and Annihilation are charging towards the Central Valley! On July 16 and 17, crashing cars, daredevil drivers, and demolition action that rivals The Fast and the Furious will be spotlighted at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Summer of Fun FoodMaxx Arena Series Presented by Coors Light! Don’t wreck your chance to experience this, Demolition Derby fans!

ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
ABOUT

Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

 http://www.modestoview.com
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

100 MJ Mangano Covers

ModestoView began in late 1997 as a hobby to help educate and excite our local community about how cool Modesto is with a couple of downtown webcams. The Quixotic mission has been a lot of fun as we evolved into a community resource, a marketing force and a champion for telling our community stories, from our history, from Rockabilly, Graffiti, music, the arts, our non-profits and our local civic responsibilities and volunteer efforts. In 2006 we started printing ModestoView magazine supported by local writers that each had a section of the community that they wanted to promote and celebrate.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

ArtView: Modesto is Brighter with Art

Independence Day is here, and more galleries and venues re-opening in Modesto. Art Walk is rumored to get a restart and new shows on display with more visiting hours. You can see the venues gearing up with the new parking striping on J Street, and the upgraded outdoor eating islands, and the building appearance with new paint, and in some cases, new murals.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

AllAgesView – July Water Safety

As we climb into those 100° days this month, I want to share some activities to keep us cool, active, and safe. Recently, I have received my lifeguard certification and began working for the City of Modesto as a guard and swim instructor. This job has demonstrated the importance of water safety and the value of first aid and CPR knowledge.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

CocktailView – Retro Opening Soon

As our community opens up, our friend Roman Wagner and his team have been working hard on a new downtown bar experience. Welcome to Retro. Ryan “Hondo” Johnson and the crew have been working day and night, creating a completely new experience, with state of the art lighting, 2nd floor dance area, multiple bars and lounge seating and big list of amazing drinks. What is really cool about Retro, will be the music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s! This is going to be a lot of fun, great dance space and perfect location on 15th Street near J in downtown Modesto.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Graffiti Summer Preview

It is exciting that Graffiti Summer will be happening this 2021 season. As California just opened up on June 15 there was no way to get the shows, parades and the planning done needed to have a successful Graffiti Summer. This last month, we had showings of American Graffiti at the State and the Ceres Drive in, many car shows and it just goes to show, it is always Graffiti Summer in Modesto USA.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

DessertView- All American Summer Goodness

There is nothing like fresh apple pie, except maybe a root beer float, a Hot Fudge Sundae, or maybe a Dole whip. There is just so much to love about great summer desserts. For most, this is an afterthought but for some, the intrepid picnic makers, the full sun devotees, dessert is the key part of the meal. I don’t know, dessert just tastes better in the summer, in the sun, and the flavors just explode. As we get in to our newly opened up American Summer, you really need to explore the sweeter side of life. There are some hall of fame desserts here in Modesto that fit that All-American Summer lifestyle. We even found a way to make an adult treat out of one of our faves.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

ZenView: Rewards of Being Human

What are the rewards in your life? Many of us may feel that as long as we have fun and excitement in our lives everything will be good. Having fun is such a welcome reward for putting up with life’s challenges and disappointments. We need to have fun. But sometimes too much of a good thing can also get us off the good path. The fun lovers will most likely argue that it’s the way of the world and not to worry about it. Yet there is the possibility that following what seems fun and exciting too much of the time can eventually backfire and hurt us in some way. I believe many of us go through life believing “this is just as good as it gets”. But I think this can be a trap because if you want to find the best in life which I think is Love – then there’s a lot of work to be done. It’s about finding out who you really are. How you really want to live your life. What you want your relationships to be like.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

InterView – YES Company 30 Years

One of the most exciting things about our community coming out of the COVID pandemic is seeing the youth arts programs returning to the stages. Our youth have been hit so hard with the school closures and many of the cancellation of the arts program now the stages are opening up, it is time to dance and sing. YES Company has been an important part of the Modesto cultural scene for 30 years. Founder and actor/director Melanee Wyatt was instrumental in the development of YES Company. Members of Modesto Performing Arts and other organizations would help and mentor the young talent of our region to amazing results. After the 2018 production, YES Company became a part of the Gallo Center for the Arts under the guidance of Tiffany Davis and Cortney Hurst with the continued support of SCOE, the Stanislaus County Office of Education. This month, YES will be the reopening act at the Gallo Center as 30 years of YES performances will be presented as a special greatest hits concert style revue. There are certain to be many favorites performed. Let’s meet Tiffany and Cortney.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

MAMAView: Sounds of Summer

It is Summer and usually, that means lots of live music being played out on the patio and in the bars. Last year, for the most part, was silent, this year we have been able to hear music on the patio and in courtyards and things are picking up. Bands are now playing indoors sometimes with limited capacity but still a big leap forward.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Jazz-BluesView: Back in Business

Well now is the time to get back to living our lives and getting on with our bad selves! I walked into a store wearing a mask and the grocer said you don’t have to wear a mask! I retorted yes they make it hard to breathe, itches your moustache, hard to read facial expressions and taking it off said: “and it hides my beautiful face!” Yes, a little levity is in order after surviving a friggin global pandemic! I think we should hire a comedian just to get us all back in the groove. I think it is too soon to sing “Happy Days are Here Again” but I am optimistic that things “are getting better all the time, can’t get worse.” Music and arts are in-store and people are hungry for getting back to being together, I have had more hugs in the last month than the whole last year!
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

GreetingsView – Opening with a New Normal

We took a leap of faith and went ahead with the June issue as if we were going to open up our community. And we did. The light switch flipped on June 15 and it seems like we are all finding a way to a new normal. My gratitude goes out to those who did it right, stayed safe and distanced, got vaccinated and have now earned the right to be back to “normal” in our new local normal civilization. Our future is now in the hands of the unvaccinated. Are they going to fake it and put us all at risk, or will they be safe, get vaccinated and help us keep COVID out of our community? Remember, this isn’t over, it is just dormant for now, IF and only if, we do this right. Let’s earn our American freedom and look out for each other, not ourselves. This is an important July 4th message as our country and our democracy was built by people who planned for the future and how it would work for others and what is, as Rotary would guide in the 4-way test, 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Let’s get back to our civics and manners and remember how democracy and our constitution really works. These are the things that make a great community.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

4th of July View

One of the longest running 4th of July Parades will return in full size this year on Saturday, July 3 at 9:30 am presented by the hard working volunteers of the Modesto Kiwanis Club. This is one of the best community events of the year and last years was a scaled down version that paraded 10th St while there was a ceremony at 10th St Place. This year, get your blankets and chairs out and line the downtown streets of Modesto and cheer on our local dignitaries, our local company floats, the equestrians, the Shriners, Clampers, car clubs, marching band and so many more groups that make our community unique and special.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

MoBandView

The opening night of MoBand at Mancini Bowl in Graceada Park was a celebration. This was one of the first large community events since the reopening on California. As George Gardner conducted the opening notes, a cheer went out and over 100 musicians began to play MoBand favorites. There will be 3 shows in July this year so mark your calendars so you don’t miss them. There will be a 5th show with local bands as a fundraiser for the 2021 MoBand academic scholarships.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

BargainView: It’s July Dive In

Summer is here and it is time to dive into everything that is happening right now! Ms M. is taking in a pleasant afternoon sipping an iced lemonade while running errands in Downtown Modesto. She knows that there are no worries involved in making plans to enjoy the summertime because there is plenty to do while having fun in the sun. Here are a few ways to stretch your dollar and have a great time this July!
ModestoView

GoModesto: Modstock

With the state opening up and more and more people being vaccinated Modstock presented by Robert Automotive is returning to Graceada Park on August 8th from 10 am to 8 pm. The last few years before the pandemic ModStock has grown beyond the Mancini Bowl which will feature 50 VMI bands to include a second stage featuring some of the best players the area has to offer including Mystic Moon, Triple D, The Good Ones, Whiskey Skulls, Sweet Taunts and more. This is a free event but bring your money because there will be cool vendors, non-profits, and great food. Bring your old sneakers and drop them off at the KCBP 95.5 FM booth to help raise funds for the station and keep them out of landfills. More information about the event or to be a vendor valleymusicinstitute.com.

