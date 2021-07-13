Cancel
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith apologizes for xenophobic comments about Shohei Ohtani

By Aron Yohannes
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 11 days ago
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith apologized Tuesday morning following backlash for his comments about Los Angeles Angles star Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter. “I want to express my sincere apologies to the Asian community and the Asian American community,” Smith said in his opening remarks on ESPN’s debate show, “First Take.” “I am a Black man. I religiously go off about minorities being marginalized in this nation.”

