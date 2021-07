A series of over-reactions that led to him using the 'B-Word'. Air Canada flightPhoto by John McArthur on Unsplash. In recent weeks air travel has gradually been returning to normal after Covid-19, but on Saturday July 10th, travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport were severely disrupted after a male passenger, Wegal Rosen uttered the word that should never be used during air travel - "bomb" in a frustrated exchange with check-in agents.