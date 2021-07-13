New Baden man charged with 6 drug-related offenses

CLINTON COUNTY, IL — Bail was set at $250,000 this week for a 48-year-old New Baden man charged in Clinton County Court with more than a half-dozen drug-related offenses. Thomas B. Hill was arrested Wednesday by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with Class X felony delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, Class 1 felony possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, two counts Class 3 felony possession of a controlled substance, two Class 4 charges of felony cannabis delivery and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.