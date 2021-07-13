Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, IL

New Baden man charged with 6 drug-related offenses

wmix94.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON COUNTY, IL — Bail was set at $250,000 this week for a 48-year-old New Baden man charged in Clinton County Court with more than a half-dozen drug-related offenses. Thomas B. Hill was arrested Wednesday by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with Class X felony delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, Class 1 felony possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, two counts Class 3 felony possession of a controlled substance, two Class 4 charges of felony cannabis delivery and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

www.wmix94.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Baden, IL
County
Clinton County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baden#Drug Possession#Methamphetamine#Drug Paraphernalia#Cannabis#Clinton County Court#Clinton County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy