Unlock Michigan Proposal Finally Goes To State Legislature for Approval

Longtime Michigan Senator, Carl Levin passed away Thursday at the age of 87. The official announcement came in a statement from Levin's family and the Levin Center at Wayne State University. Levin was Michigan's longest serving senator with 36 years of service. Levin had been battling lung cancer in the year leading up to his death. Levin officially announced his retirement from politics in 2015, but his impact on Michigan will be felt long after his passing.