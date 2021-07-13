Were New Jersey Devils Actually Better Off Without Zach Parise?

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild announced they were buying out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. It was just nine years almost to the day that the Wild shocked the hockey world by signing the two to matching 13-year contracts. Parise had just carried the New Jersey Devils as the captain all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Suter was the top defensive free agent on the market. The deals always felt long, but Devils fans were devastated. A star was gone, and now they had to get desperate to replace him.