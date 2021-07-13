Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay City, IL

Clay City man arrested after using forklift to move victim’s vehicle during a domestic dispute

wmix94.com
 13 days ago

CLAY CITY, IL — A 37-year-old Clay City man was arrested Sunday after reportedly using a piece of heavy equipment to pick up a victim’s vehicle and move it across the property during a domestic dispute. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Michael Wells after they responded around 3:38 p.m. to a 911 call from a residence in Clay City reporting a domestic disturbance.

www.wmix94.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay City, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forklift#Domestic Violence#Domestic Disturbance#Bond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan civilian casualties hit record high amid US withdrawal

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit record highs in the first half of the year as U.S. forces withdrew and the Taliban stepped up its offensive, a United Nations monitor said Monday. In May and June alone, when the Taliban began its surge of attacks, 783 civilians were killed and 1,609...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy