Clay City man arrested after using forklift to move victim’s vehicle during a domestic dispute
CLAY CITY, IL — A 37-year-old Clay City man was arrested Sunday after reportedly using a piece of heavy equipment to pick up a victim’s vehicle and move it across the property during a domestic dispute. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Michael Wells after they responded around 3:38 p.m. to a 911 call from a residence in Clay City reporting a domestic disturbance.www.wmix94.com
