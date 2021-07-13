Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Another Voice: Amtrak corridor improvements easier said than done

By Larry Penner
Buffalo News
 11 days ago

Remember Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s commission to study improvements to Amtrak Empire Corridor service between Buffalo and Albany, along with south to New York City?. This has been discussed and studied on and off for decades. No one could figure out how to find several billion to pay for this consultant’s dream. As a result, it will never advance beyond the planning feasibility study and environmental review process.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
City
Albany, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easier Said Than Done#Rail Service#Amtrak Empire Corridor#Rhinecliff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rail Transport
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Air Travel
Country
Japan
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy