Another Voice: Amtrak corridor improvements easier said than done
Remember Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s commission to study improvements to Amtrak Empire Corridor service between Buffalo and Albany, along with south to New York City?. This has been discussed and studied on and off for decades. No one could figure out how to find several billion to pay for this consultant’s dream. As a result, it will never advance beyond the planning feasibility study and environmental review process.buffalonews.com
