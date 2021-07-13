Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmett, ID

Two Local Moms Create Emmett’s First Water War And It’s Going to Be Epic

By Michelle Heart
Posted by 
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How many times have you picked up your phone and opened the weather app, hoping to see temperatures finally drop below triple digits on a consistent basis?. We've been trying to manifest it by thinking cool thoughts, but it's not happening anytime soon! According to the Weather Channel's 10-Day Forecast feeding that weather app app, this Friday is the only day we'll dip below 100º. We're not talking about a big dip. It's still going to be 99º that day.

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emmett, ID
Society
City
Emmett, ID
Local
Idaho Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Gun#Water Fight#Drink Water#War#Epic#The Weather Channel#Amazon Wish List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
GamblingPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Cactus Petes In Jackpot Confirms Permanent Buffet Closure

Cactus Petes in Jackpot has made the announcement and confirmed that the buffet will remain closed permanently. It will be redone as a different food option. Whether it will be a food court or something else has not been announced yet. Cactus Petes Resort Casino shared on their Facebook page...
Donnelly, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Yelp and Trip Advisor Disable Reviews for Donnelly’s Gold Fork Hot Springs After Vaccine Backlash

Gold Fork Hot Springs in Donnelly officially reopened today, but not everyone is welcome back to this slice of Idaho paradise. Over the weekend, they made their reopening date official on their website but surprised visitors with a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Under the new rules, you must have a photo ID and proof of vaccination to enter the pools and facilities. The policy applies to unvaccinated children as well. Children under the age of twelve are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

How to Get Your Child a FREE Balloon Ride at the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic

Want to treat your kiddos to a once in a lifetime experience before school? Bring them to the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Wednesday, September 1!. Wednesday isn't just the first day of the 30th balloon classic, it's also CapEd Credit Union Kids’ Day! This year we expect about twenty balloons to inflate at Ann Morrison Park that morning. It's the one morning of the balloon classic where the pilots don't plan to leave the park and that's because they want to give Treasure Valley kids a real taste of what ballooning is all about! On Kid's Day, your little ones are invited to jump into the basket of one of their favorite balloon to experience what a ride in a hot air balloon feels like!
Idaho StatePosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Monster Shark Straight Out of Nightmares Used To Swim The Waters of Idaho

Believe it or not, nearly 270 million years ago, Idaho was home to what was the largest predator on Earth at the time - the Helicoprion, also known as, the Buzzsaw Shark. We know this thanks to some fossils that were discovered a few years back at a Monsanto mine in eastern Idaho. The fossil was that of a tooth whorl that measured over 8 inches in diameter! Imagining an 8 inch tooth on a shark is a scary thought. For better perspective, 8 inches is slightly smaller than an NBA basketball.
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Viral Prank Reaches Boise: Who Is The Cheese Bandit?

TikTok has taken over the internet. Of course, along with these platforms come the infamous "challenges". You see people attempting to kick bottle caps off of coke bottles with their foot--just to name one. Little did I know that on Friday evening, I would be the target (for the second...
Boise, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Boise’s Titanic Exhibit Lets You Be a Passenger for a Day

A museum exhibit will let you feel what it was like to be on board The Titanic before it sank, and you'll even get a boarding pass that includes a real passenger's story. I made the mistake one summer of planning too many fun things with the kids right out of the gate the minute school ended. We went on three hikes, went bowling, went to the water park, and had four Nintendo Switch tournaments at home all in the first three days! That set the bar way too high and it made the rest of the summer feel blah like we were on the backside of the peak slowly sliding down and we'd arrive at the bottom right about the time school started. SO, as a parent who is always trying to learn better ways to do things, now I set the bar super low at the beginning of the summer and let them sleep in and hit the screens as much as possible early on, so they'll be bored of that by mid-summer and ready to hit the ground running. Here we are, and it's perfect timing. Let's hit the museum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy