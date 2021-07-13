Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Patients referred for rehab after COVID-19 had worse health than cancer patients

Las Vegas Herald
 12 days ago

Individuals who'd already initially infected coronavirus and then were regarded to ambulatory care health centers for physiological reintegration were much more inclined to disclose inadequate bodily wellbeing psychological health, as well as trouble participating in different activities and those who have been termed to rehab after a diagnosis of cancer, according to recent research by herpesyl reviews.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Population Health#Health System#Covid#Herpesyl#Post Covid#Male#Herpagreens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Cancer
Related
Public HealthAMA

What to tell patients about myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination

As the country continues to push for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some remain concerned over rare cases of heart inflammation—myocarditis and pericarditis—linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines. While some parents may be thinking twice about teen vaccination, medical experts reassure that the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis are far lower than the risks of serious illness or death from contracting COVID-19.
Public Healthkroxam.com

PULMONARY REHAB HELPS POST-COVID-19 PATIENTS

Rod Beiswenger makes no secret of the fact that he loves his life. That’s why the rural Fisher resident couldn’t wait to get back to it after a terrible battle with COVID-19. Beiswenger’s journey back to health was long, full of prayer and medical intervention, and included RiverView Health’s Pulmonary Rehab Services.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Linked to Potential Survival Benefit for Patients With Hematologic Cancers and COVID-19

Patients with hematologic malignancies and COVID-19 may experience a survival benefit after receiving convalescent plasma therapy. The administration of convalescent plasma therapy was found to be associated with a survival benefit in patients with hematologic cancers and COVID-19, according to a cohort study published in JAMA Oncology. Findings from the...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

UF Health Jacksonville reports record number of patients with COVID-19

UF Health Jacksonville set its one-day record for patients testing positive for COVID-19 as the Delta variant continues its rapid spread. The previous one-day record of 125 patients was in set in January. However, on Tuesday, the hospital reported 131 positive cases of COVID-19 among their patients, according to Chad Neilsen, Director of Infection Prevention at UF Health.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Blood Cancer Patients and Covid-19: Higher Risks but Vaccine Ready

Special patient population needs special attention, especially those who undergo HCT. Patients with cancer have been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, both clinically with a higher infection risk and logistically with delays in care delivery. Several recent studies have taken a closer look at how SARS-CoV-2, and the vaccines against the virus, have impacted patients with cancer, particularly those with hematologic malignancies who underwent transplant therapy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy