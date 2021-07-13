Oilers Offseason Options Seriously Limited by Keith Trade

Zach Hyman will be an Oiler, maybe this afternoon. He made the only move he could to end up with a better centre than he had most of the time on the Leafs. Hyman came to the Leafs in a trade for Gregg McKegg after Hyman had a huge points year in the NCAA. Because he did that playing with Dylan Larkin, and moved onto the Leafs after part of one season in the AHL just in time to play with Auston Matthews, he has often been written off as a man riding the coattails of better players.