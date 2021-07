Of all the players to lift the 2021 Stanley Cup as members of the Tampa Bay Lightning, it was tough not to feel happiest of all for Steven Stamkos. Stamkos, who missed all but two minutes and 47 seconds of last year’s bubble run, was a key contributor for the Bolts on the road to this triumph. While many were quick to remark last year that Tampa Bay “proved they could win without Stamkos,” the reality is that they wouldn’t have won this year without him.