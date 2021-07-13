Chicago police Superintendent David Brown again pushes for stronger bonds, also shares discussion with Biden and creation of federal strike force
Superintendent David Brown used Londre Sylvester, a local rapper, as his latest example for why he believes the court system needs to increase its bond threshold. Sylvester was ambushed and gunned down, with at least 59 shell casings found after the shootout, Saturday night down the street from the Cook County Jail, where he was just released on electronic monitoring.www.chicagotribune.com
