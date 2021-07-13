Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Mark Kelly, Chicago’s commissioner of cultural affairs and special events, will retire at end of summer

By Chris Jones
Chicago Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Kelly, the City of Chicago’s widely admired commissioner of cultural affairs and special events, said Tuesday that he plans to retire from the position by the fall. Kelly, 70, who runs the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), was appointed to the position by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2016 and retained by the new administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Previously, he had been vice president for student success at Columbia College of Chicago, his employer for some 30 years.

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Dcase#Time#Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy