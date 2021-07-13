Mark Kelly, Chicago’s commissioner of cultural affairs and special events, will retire at end of summer

Mark Kelly, the City of Chicago’s widely admired commissioner of cultural affairs and special events, said Tuesday that he plans to retire from the position by the fall. Kelly, 70, who runs the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), was appointed to the position by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2016 and retained by the new administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Previously, he had been vice president for student success at Columbia College of Chicago, his employer for some 30 years.