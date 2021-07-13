Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Highest CPI in 13 years undermines U.S. stocks

Las Vegas Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, New York - Shares in the United States came in for profit-taking on Tuesday after all the major indices hit new record highs the previous day. The consumer price index rose 0.9% in June, its biggest rise in thirteen years. The U.S. dollar took a sharp turn upwards, while in Europe all three of the major indices, the FTSE 100 in London, the German Dax, and the Paris-based CAC 40, astonishingly all finished down to the same extent: a mere 0.01 percent.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Cpi#German#Cac 40#Navy Federal Credit Union#Reuters Thomson#Dow Jones#British#Japanese#Swiss#Canadian#Australian#Asian#Shanghai Composite#The Hang Seng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
WDBO

World markets mixed after modest gains on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — European markets opened higher on Friday after a mixed day of trading in Asia, amid persisting worries that the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 will dent recoveries from the pandemic. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Frankfurt but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell....
Marketssanantoniopost.com

Gold falls as U.S. stock indexes rise

CHICAGO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. stock indexes rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 3.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent, to close at 1,801.8 dollars per ounce. Investors' appetite...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of PMI Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade ahead of the release of PMI data. Wall Street closed slightly higher in the previous session despite initial jobless claims unexpectedly jumping to 419,000 last week. Investors are awaiting earnings results from American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB).
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar’s Resilience Divides Analyst Opinion as Focus Shifts to Fed

- But vulnerability lingers beneath 1.1825, 1.1880. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1650-1.1678. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate’s ongoing resilience has divided opinion among analysts as the market’s attention shifts toward July’s policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the next test of whether the single currency can continue to defy the gravitational pull of the greenback.
StocksAxios

Axios Markets

Today's newsletter is 1,289 words, < 5 minutes. The $10.6 trillion U.S. corporate debt markets are at an inflection point. Last year's turmoil is in the rearview mirror, and companies are ramping up all the shareholder-friendly activities they couldn’t do during the pandemic — and looking to fund some of it with debt, Axios' Kate Marino writes.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Plow Higher

The S&P 500 fell initially during the course of the week, as money was a complete disaster. However, we have turned right back around to break out towards the 4400 level which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and the next 200 points higher, which is something that this market tends to pay close attention to. Underneath, the 4000 level is an area that people will pay close attention to, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course the previous breakout that the market would be paying close attention to.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

European Stocks Advance On Mixed US Macro Message

Most European stock markets extended gains Thursday while the euro edged lower on a jump in US unemployment gains that was offset by strong home sales. In Frankfurt, the European Central Bank (ECB) updated information on its pandemic-fuelled stimulus package, but analysts found little new in the presentation. Oil prices...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gas prices at multi-year highs will protect stocks: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. natural gas prices have surged to multi-year highs which will conserve scarce stocks, encourage more gas-focused drilling and promote a temporary switch back towards coal-fired generation this summer. Front-month futures prices for gas delivered at Henry Hub climbed to over $3.95 per million British thermal units on...
StocksFOXBusiness

Nasdaq drives third day of stock gains

U.S. stock markets ticked higher Thursday as investors weighed an unexpected increase in first-time jobless filings against a flurry of mostly better-than-expected earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.07%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2% and 0.36%, respectively. All three of...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

Stocks pause as investors gauge earnings, unemployment data

Stocks were muted in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:15 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72 points,...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Highest Volume Penny Stocks to Watch Today? Check These 4 Out

4 High Volume Penny Stocks For Your Watchlist Right Now. With penny stocks heating up in recent trading sessions, volume is higher than it has been in the past few months. While volume is by no means the only metric used to calculate if a penny stock is worth buying, it can be helpful.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Breaches Ninety Cents

The cotton market finally pierced its ninety-cent resistance Thursday morning amid decent export sales news, and a retreating U.S. dollar. A surging Dow Jones is also helping cotton’s bullish cause. Although there are rising COVID infections, the marketplace (that is the equities and commodities) is handling the adversity fairly well.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries little changed after jobless claims data

(Adds U.S. market open) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries traded little changed on Thursday prior to an auction later in the session of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS after the latest weekly jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2 basis points to 1.262%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 1.9 basis points to 1.911%. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. After several weeks of sharp volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." The 10-year U.S. Treasury will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. The Treasury auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) should be well-received, but has the potential of being the lowest-yielding 10-year TIPS auction on record, Jeffery said. "It will offer an interesting glimpse at people's expectations of inflation and how committed (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell will be to a dovish stance next week," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 106.0 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.458%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.273%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 10:57AM New York / 1457 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2018 -0.006 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-206/256 0.7088 -0.022 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-88/256 1.2616 -0.020 20-year bond 106-232/256 1.8327 -0.018 30-year bond 110-128/256 1.9113 -0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 1.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: Headline CPI surged to 13-year highs in June – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the latest US inflation data. “On Tue (13 Jul), the June CPI data released by US Labor Department showed US price inflation topped forecasts for the second straight month and by a wide margin with the y/y increase at the highest since 2008.”
Stocksinvesting.com

Modeling U.S. Stock Market Expected Returns

In recent posts I reviewed several basic applications for generating fair-value estimates for the 10-year Treasury yield, which can be used as a proxy for projecting return. Let’s expand this effort by forecasting performance for the US equity market over a 10-year window. The goal is developing a baseline outlook for a 60/40 US stock/bond portfolio over a 10-year horizon.
Businessinvesting.com

Strong Gains In U.S. CPI And PPI Don't Stop The Bond Market Rally

Strong inflation prints this week have not prevented the long-term US interest rates from tumbling. The 10-year yield was about 10 bp lower than where it closed on Tuesday after the lackluster 30-year auction. The 30-year yield itself was 11 bp lower. Fed Chair Powell did not break new ground...
Stocksdallassun.com

Sell-off in tech stocks undermine Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were mixed on Thursday despite a positive decline in U.S. jobless claims. In the week ending July 10, seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 360,000, a decline of 26,000 from the previous week. "This is the lowest level for initial claims...

Comments / 0

Community Policy