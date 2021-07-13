Garner joins Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Co.
PALATINE -- Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Co. announced the addition of Ed Garner as a senior vice president based out of its Naperville location. Garner joins the team with 30 years of banking and finance experience, most recently at First Midwest Bank and American Chartered Bank. Garner is looking forward to continuing his practice of learning clients' business models and philosophies and using his experience, industry specific networks and colleagues to help them achieve financial success and be their long-term trusted adviser.www.dailyherald.com
