USS Thresher’s Crew May Have Survived Many Hours After Its Disappearance According To New Docs

Declassified reports from one of the submarines that were looking for the Thresher suggest some of its crew may have survived the initial incident. Remarkable new information has emerged on the fate of the nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Thresher, also known by its hull number SSN-593, the lead submarine of its class, which was lost during trials east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in April 1963. While the official explanation had always stated that the submarine sunk soon after getting into trouble, quickly claiming the lives of all 129 sailors and civilian technicians onboard, a newly unclassified report indicates that at least some of the crew were still alive around 24 hours after the vessel supposedly imploded. Provided this latest account is an accurate description of the events, it would overturn our previous understanding of what happened.