Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

USS Thresher’s Crew May Have Survived Many Hours After Its Disappearance According To New Docs

By Thomas Newdick
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Declassified reports from one of the submarines that were looking for the Thresher suggest some of its crew may have survived the initial incident. Remarkable new information has emerged on the fate of the nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Thresher, also known by its hull number SSN-593, the lead submarine of its class, which was lost during trials east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in April 1963. While the official explanation had always stated that the submarine sunk soon after getting into trouble, quickly claiming the lives of all 129 sailors and civilian technicians onboard, a newly unclassified report indicates that at least some of the crew were still alive around 24 hours after the vessel supposedly imploded. Provided this latest account is an accurate description of the events, it would overturn our previous understanding of what happened.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 2

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Articles Remarkable#Navy#District Court#Balao#Rycom#Bqc#Uqc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryBusiness Insider

Why a US soldier once had to use a payphone to call in artillery support

In October 1983, the US launched Operation Urgent Fury, an invasion of the island of Grenada. The US force was made up of highly capable units, including the Army's Delta Force and Navy SEALs. Despite those units' skills, they were plagued by planning, intelligence, communication, and coordination issues. See more...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters Have Been Assisting In The Hunt For Submarines

The adaptable UH-1Y Venom is now playing a role in the Marine Corps’ pivot toward the anti-submarine warfare mission. Utility helicopters from the U.S. Marine Corps have been conducting anti-submarine warfare maneuvers as part of the ongoing Summer Fury 21 exercise off the coast of southern California. UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 (HMLA-267) from nearby Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton were seen dropping sonobuoys in what’s an unusual mission for this type, but which reflects a growing interest in anti-submarine operations within the Corps.
BusinessPosted by
thedrive

The Navy Is Looking At Fitting Its Future Attack Submarines With Inflatable Sails

The Navy has called upon industry to develop pop-up sails for its submarines in an effort to maximize speed, stealth, and maneuverability. The U.S. Navy is investigating the possibility of having its future nuclear attack submarines fitted with sails — the tower-like structures on their forward upper-hulls — that are inflatable, popping up when required, but otherwise concealed to preserve the sub’s speed, maneuverability, and acoustic stealth. The Inflatable Deployable Sail System (IDSS) is ultimately hoped to result in technology that will allow the Next-Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), to be able to “operate submerged without the impediments of a sail.”
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory

July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's newest auxiliary personnel lighter, a floating berthing vessel, left its Pascagoula, Miss., construction shipyard this week after completion, the branch said on Wednesday. The APL 67-class "berthing barge," 269 feet long and 68.7 feet wide, will travel to Naval Base San Diego, and...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Here Come the Missiles: The Marines are Taking on the Chinese Navy

Marine units with anti-ship missiles could spread out across islands in order to control strategic ocean checkpoints. Here's What You Need to Know: The Navy is developing several new anti-ship missiles, including a new version of the venerable Tomahawk ship-launched cruise missile as well as the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, a variant of an air-launched cruise missile.
MilitaryNewsweek

Treasure Hunter Discovers Body of German World War II Soldier

The body of a German soldier who died in World War II has been found buried in the Netherlands by a person searching through fields with a metal detector. The detectorist found the body in the municipality of Best after their equipment fired on pieces of ammunition and the recognition tag of the soldier in the unmarked grave.
MilitaryWestport News

USS Constitution resuming full summer visitor hours

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S.S. Constitution is returning to its full summer visitation hours next week for the first time in more than a year. Starting on Tuesday, the warship known as “Old Ironsides" will be open for free public tours from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The ship suspended public visits in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, but reopened on a limited basis last August.
MilitaryMilitary.com

The 5 Most Beloved Sidearms in US Military History

When ground fighting gets close, warfighters reach for their sidearms to save the day. Here are five of the most widely used and beloved pistols in U.S. military history:. The first pistol manufactured by a national armory, the Model 1805 was a. 54 caliber, single-shot, smoothbore, flintlock issued to officers. Known as “horsemen’s pistols,” they were produced in pairs, each one bearing the same serial number. The “brace,” as the pair was labeled, was required for more immediate firepower since each pistol had to be reloaded after a single shot. The heritage of the pistol is recognized today in the insignia for the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, which depicts crossed Model 1805s.
Mayport, PANews4Jax.com

330 sailors arrive in Mayport as USS Winston S. Churchill docks at new home

MAYPORT, Fla. – The USS Winston S. Churchill docked at Naval Station Mayport on Monday morning, its new homeport. Working out of its last port, Norfolk, Virginia, the Churchill conducted missions across the world for 20 years. Its most recent deployment included eight transits through the Straits of Hormuz and through the Straits of Bab-el-Mandeb, between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Militarythedrive.com

Here's Our Best Look Yet At The Navy's New Laser Dazzler System

The Navy's Optical Dazzling Interdictor, or ODIN, was photographed installed on the USS Stockdale during a replenishment in the Pacific. Images published by the U.S. Navy this week offer the most detailed look yet at the new Optical Dazzling Interdictor, or ODIN, in an operational setting. The directed energy weapon was seen aboard the USS Stockdale (DDG 106) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer while it was conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on July 12, 2021. ODIN is one of the Navy's premier directed energy weapons initiatives and according to these images and budget documentation, the dazzler may be approaching a largely operational status.

Comments / 2

Community Policy