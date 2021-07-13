Cancel
Chicago officials issue travel advisory amid spread of Covid delta variant in Arkansas and Missouri

By Antonio Planas
NBC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago officials issued a travel warning on Tuesday for Missouri and Arkansas amid an increase of Covid-19 cases there, authorities said. This is the first time in weeks the city has issued a travel warning. Tuesday’s announcement means any unvaccinated people traveling from Missouri and Arkansas are advised to obtain a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago, or they must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, a city statement said.

www.nbcnews.com

