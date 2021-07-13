Special Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Onondaga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONONDAGA COUNTY At 412 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Marcellus, or 10 miles west of Syracuse, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay, Skaneateles, Liverpool and Marcellus. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New York.