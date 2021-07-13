Flood Advisory issued for Allen, Barren, Green, Hart, Metcalfe, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Green; Hart; Metcalfe; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Green County in central Kentucky Eastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northeastern Allen County in south central Kentucky Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky East Central Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Glasgow, Greensburg, Munfordville, Three Springs, Monroe, Horse Cave, Cave City, Park City, Hiseville and Griderville.