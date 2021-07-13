Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Allen, Barren, Green, Hart, Metcalfe, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Green; Hart; Metcalfe; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Green County in central Kentucky Eastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northeastern Allen County in south central Kentucky Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky East Central Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Glasgow, Greensburg, Munfordville, Three Springs, Monroe, Horse Cave, Cave City, Park City, Hiseville and Griderville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Allen County, KY
City
Greensburg, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Park City, KY
County
Hart County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Horse Cave, KY
City
Glasgow, KY
City
Allen City, KY
County
Metcalfe County, KY
City
Cave City, KY
County
Barren County, KY
County
Green County, KY
County
Warren County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Central#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Green Hart#18 15 00#Green Hart#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy