LAWRENCE, Kan. – Redshirt junior center Mike Novitsky has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watchlist on Friday, the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced. Novitsky, a transfer from Buffalo who arrived in Lawrence this summer, is one of 40 centers nationally to be recognized and one of five in the Big 12 Conference. This year’s committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down the list to the top centers nationally.