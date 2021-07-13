Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Drier work week, unsettled weather returns by the weekend

By Christian Bridges
wcbi.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMARY: Shower and storms chances remain isolated through Friday. Highs will top out in the low 90s each day, with lows in the 70s. Many of us will remain dry under partly cloudy skies for much of the day, with only a few of us getting an afternoon or evening storm. By the time we get to Saturday, a cold front will approach the southeast and then stall out to the north of our viewing area, setting the stage for very wet weather beginning Sunday and continuing into the next work week.

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Wcbiweather#Twitter#Facebook#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion (07/24/21) AM: After a dry day today, unsettled weather returns for tomorrow

Good Morning! We start the day with some lingering fog but the sky is mostly sunny! The sunshine will stick around until this afternoon. As we progress through the afternoon, cloud cover builds in ahead of a warm front moving into the region. Temperatures today will rise into the low to mid 80s, so seasonable! Overnight, as the warm front moves through the region, there is a chance for showers and storms. Lows overnight drop into the upper 60s. Tomorrow, the unsettled weather continues as a cold front advances eastward. Timing is key with this front. If it moves through during the afternoon, there is a greater chance for severe weather as there will be more instability for storms to tap into. As a result of this, the Storm Prediction Center has part of the Twin Tiers under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the potential to see isolated strong to severe storms. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. Highs for Sunday will reach the mid 80s.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chances For Rain And Storms Return This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some approaching fronts this weekend will bring the chance for rain and storms. Most of the area stays dry Saturday. Northern spots may see a few showers. The better chance comes Sunday with a cold front moving through the area. Highs will be near average in the mid to lower 80s. We are dry to start the week and hot in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Storms return Thursday and cool us off for a couple of days. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
EnvironmentNBC4 Columbus

Warmer weather ahead of thunderstorms

Sunday: Scattered rain and storms, some gusty winds possible, high 88. Monday: Rain near Ohio River, clearing sky & warm, high 89. After a mild start to the day, we’ll see warmer temperatures ahead of some showers and thunderstorms to end the week. We’re waking up to mixed clouds and...
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Saturday weather update: Drier air and limited showers in Orlando

Saturday’s weather forecast for Orlando calls for some showers and high temperatures. Saturday started with a foggy morning and will see possible showers throughout the day. As meteorologists track an area of low pressure on Florida’s east coast, Saturday will see drier air moving in from the north and northeast expected to cut down rain chances for the weekend.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Drier and hotter weather on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a typical summertime day. Everyone experienced hot temperatures, and some saw scattered rain. Tomorrow will be a bit different, though - we’re looking at less rain and even more heat!. Highs tomorrow will jump into the middle 90s, but heat index values will be...
Fresno, CAyourcentralvalley.com

Unsettled weather into next week

A surge of monsoon moisture is raising chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area, especially in the mountains. Instability will create conditions favorable for turning showers into thunderstorms. These bring the threat of lightning starting new wildfires. Heavy rain is possible in isolated areas, too. These may develop gusty winds as well. The best chances for the storms are in the mountains in the afternoon and evening hours Monday but are possible each day into next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy