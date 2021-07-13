Drier work week, unsettled weather returns by the weekend
SUMMARY: Shower and storms chances remain isolated through Friday. Highs will top out in the low 90s each day, with lows in the 70s. Many of us will remain dry under partly cloudy skies for much of the day, with only a few of us getting an afternoon or evening storm. By the time we get to Saturday, a cold front will approach the southeast and then stall out to the north of our viewing area, setting the stage for very wet weather beginning Sunday and continuing into the next work week.www.wcbi.com
