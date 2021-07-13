Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senators introduce resolution to honor spelling bee winner

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 11 days ago

On Monday, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) introduced a Senate resolution congratulating Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde, of Harvey. “Becky and I are thrilled to see Zaila Avant-garde become Louisiana’s first champion of the National Spelling Bee. Our entire state is celebrating...

