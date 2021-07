On tonight’s America’s Got Talent you had a chance to see another familiar face in Sarah Potenza — or at least if you are a fan of The Voice. Sarah appeared previously more than five years ago on the NBC hit, and she is the second known singer on America’s Got Talent this year with a history over there. (Remember Brooke Simpson also made it far on that show.) Why do this show now? It’s a chance for her to show more of who she is as an artist — she found a song that was perfect for her and spun it around for herself. Her stage presence was undeniable and there was SO much character in her voice. She also just seemed so grateful to be there and we tend to think that matters.