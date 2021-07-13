Cancel
Crouere: America, love it or leave it

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 11 days ago

As the Summer Olympic Games draw near, it is unfortunate that the United States will be represented by so many athletes who hate their country. For example, hammer-thrower Gwen Berry, who finished third at the U.S. Olympic trials, displayed her antipathy toward her country when she turned her back on the American flag during the medal ceremony. As the National Anthem played, she held her head down in shame and displayed an “Activist Athlete” T-shirt.

