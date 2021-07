Noble County, OH — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation into a fatal crash on SR 83 in Noble County. According to reports, the accident occurred just after 5pm Friday, July 23 and involved a motorcycle that was being operated by James Love, Jr, 59, of Gloucester, Ohio. Love was southbound on SR 83 when a Fed-Ex van operated by Casey Sulley of Caldwell went left of center, striking the motorcycle causing it to travel off the right side of the road, strike a ditch and eject Love. The FedEx van came to rest in the northbound lane.