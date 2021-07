Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes may have announced his retirement on Wednesday night. At least that’s what everyone thinks after they saw his latest Instagram post. “I want to apologize to all those who I inadvertently offended as a consequence of my immaturity like members of the radio, television, and press,” Mercedes wrote on Instagram. “To all the team’s members where I was involved with, I’m sorry for failing as a human being and for not accepting some of their decisions. I’m stepping aside from baseball indefinitely.”