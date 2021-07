The city of Troup has received a $500,000 Downtown Revitalization grant for the lighting and sidewalks adjacent to the library, city hall and across the street in front of the old Troup Bank and Trust Property and northward to East Bradford Street. City Manager Gene Cottle, at the July 19 city council meeting, reported the engineer is in the final stages of design work for this project. This will be the next phase of the downtown revitalization project that has already included new sidewalks and lighting along both sides of West Duval Street.