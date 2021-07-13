9 local prep football games to watch during the fall 2021 season
- Colin’s comment: Cola Wars is back. After a one-season hiatus. These two teams typically put on a show regardless of how their teams look, and their previous meeting at Byron Bradford Field — on Sept. 6, 2019 — resulted in a 45-42 barnburner that visiting Tuscola won. Nick Lindsey‘s Purple Riders return a bulk of their roster from a 4-1 spring campaign, and Andy Romine‘s Warriors retain several key athletes from a 4-2 spring run.www.fordcountyrecord.com
Comments / 0