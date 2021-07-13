Cancel
Spot rates, demand for trucks soften after July 4

By Special to Land Line
The Independence Day holiday week usually means less freight volume and softer rates, and this year the week of July 4-11 was no exception. The number of dry van loads posted to the MembersEdge load board was down 17% compared to the previous week, and van equipment posts also declined as truckers took time off. The national average van load-to-truck ratio narrowed from 6.7 to 6.1 and the seven-day average linehaul rate actually rose 4 cents to $2.41 per mile (excluding fuel surcharge), likely as an incentive to keep carriers rolling during a holiday week.

