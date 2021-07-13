Slaughter To Replace Skid Row at Dubuque County Fair
The Dubuque County Fair has announced a line-up change for the Rock Concert on July 30, 2021, for the 68th Annual Dubuque County Fair. Special guest Skid Row will be unable to perform due to circumstances beyond their control and because of continuing Covid restrictions. Skid Row was to open the concert for Queensryche on Friday July 30th. Instead, Slaughter will be the opening act for Queensryche at the 68th Annual Dubuque County Fair. Slaughter is best known for their hits, “Fly To The Angels,” and “Up All Night.”www.superhits106.com
