What's In a Page: Helen Ellis on friend-brags and menopause

Entertainment Weekly
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Ellis has done it again. And by it, we mean she's pulled together her thoughts on life's disparate moments and produced an inspiring, hilarious, straight-to-the-point essay collection. In Bring Your Baggage and Don't Pack Light, the author discusses everything from menopause to seeing a psychic. In honor of the publication this week, Ellis answered EW's burning book questions to tell us about her Classic Trashy Book Club, writing in the stacks of the New York Society Library, and her favorite part of the new collection.

