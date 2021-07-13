Cancel
Dubuque County, IA

UTV Crash At Mines of Spain

By Mark Evenstad
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were hurt in a UTV rollover crash at the Mines of Spain early Saturday. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Tyler Prehm of Dubuque was intoxicated while operating the UTV when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll. Two passengers in the UTV were hurt in the crash. A report shows 18-year-old Luke Tresel of Asbury was taken to Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. Another passenger – 19-year-old Megan Hammerand of Sherrill – had minor injuries but refused treatment. Authorities arrested Prehm for operating while intoxicated. He was also cited with no proof of insurance, operating a UTV on public lands where prohibited and exceeding the closing time of public lands.

