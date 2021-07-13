Cancel
Church Notes for July 14, 2021

 11 days ago

New Life U.P.C., located at 1600 Jefferson St. in Bogalusa, will be having its annual Vacation Bible School this year from Monday, July 19, through Thursday, July 22, nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come join us as we ride the waves to Mystery Island. Ages 2-12. We will have worship, games, puppets and lessons all about the One True God. Free crafts and snacks nightly. You can also pre-register online at www.myvbs.org/NewLifeUPCBogalusa.

