Yellowstone receives new honor; season 4 premiere date wait ongoing
While we wait for news on a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date, isn’t it nice to see the crew getting some much-deserved recognition? We certainly like to think so!. In a post on Twitter, the show confirmed today that they have received their first-ever Emmy nomination! To be specific, they got the nomination for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program. When you consider just how many shows there are out there these days, that makes an honor like this all the more spectacular. Congrats to everyone involved!cartermatt.com
