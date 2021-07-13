Yellowstone receives new honor; season 4 premiere date wait ongoing

Season 2 is coming to Netflix — you’re just going to be waiting for a good while in order to check it out. This week, the streaming service confirmed that on Friday, December 17, their smash hit adaptation will be back for new episodes. The goal is to make things bigger and more epic than before, and that’s asking a lot given everything that it took to make this season happen. The Henry Cavill series went through numerous filming shutdowns due to the virus, plus tough conditions and long hours to make things happen. The fruits of all of their labor can be seen in the new teaser below.