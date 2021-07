A cybercriminal known as “The Bull” was stopped in its tracks by U.S. authorities for selling insider information on publicly traded companies on the dark web. In recent days, the U.S. Southern District of New York and the FBI’s New York Field Office unsealed a criminal indictment and complaint against Greek national Apostolos Trovias, who goes by the pseudonym The Bull on the dark web as well as on encrypted messaging and email services. Trovias is accused of selling stock tips based on confidential customer trading information, pre-release earnings reports, and deal information.