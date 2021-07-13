Cancel
Maneater: Truth Quest DLC Emerges from the Shadows With a Late-Summer Release Date

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months back Tripwire Interactive announced Maneater: Truth Quest, a new expansion of last year’s blood-soaked open-world “ShaRkPG,” and today they’ve revealed a release date. Truth Quest goes the X-Files route, as players search for the real reason the game’s aquatic life is so messed up, while avoiding shadowy black helicopters and other military forces. As the header image above indicates, there will also be sharks with frikkin’ laser beams. Check out a new teaser trailer for Maneater: Truth Quest, below.

