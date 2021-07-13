Maneater: Truth Quest DLC Emerges from the Shadows With a Late-Summer Release Date

There’s just something special about Maneater. And that was before Tripwire Interactive announced it getting DLC called Maneater: Truth Quest. At first I thought it was a joke, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. This Truth Quest DLC is deadly real (well, in that it’s something that exists). But fret not, cause it’s just as delightfully insane as the base game. Best of all, Truth Quest is coming soon to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S. It officially hits all those consoles on August 31st of this year. Sadly, no word yet on if or when the Switch version of Maneater is getting this DLC.