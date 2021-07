Thursday, July 22nd from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the School Cafeteria. Parent/guardian and student(s) are required to be present to sign all 2021-2022 school registration/enrollment forms as well as lunchroom, athletic, health, and class schedules (9th -12th only). New students will need to bring Birth Certificate, Social Security Card, Shot Records and transcript or report card for enrollment. If you are unable to attend Registration/ Enrollment, packets will be available in the front office on July 26th 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We are accepting applications for Transfer Students and applications can be picked up during Registration and in the front office.