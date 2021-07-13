Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 12:33PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Apache; Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST Saturday. * At 333 PM MST, gauge reports indicate water levels remain high along the Little Colorado River from recent rainfall and runoff. Another round of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon and tonight which could lead to additional rises. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
