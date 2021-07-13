Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 12:33PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern San Juan County This includes the following streams and drainages West Paradox Creek and Roc Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED