Prince Charles

The Craziest Conspiracy Theories That People Actually Believe

By Charlotte Chilton
Cosmopolitan
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConspiracy theories are not a new concept, but they've taken on a whole new life thanks to the internet. In the last year alone, we've seen way more than our fair share of misinformation online—some rooted in historical details, others in fear. Here, we're taking a look at the craziest theories people have believed throughout the history of man, er, womankind, from an Earth within Earth to Prince Charles living as a closeted vampire. Ya know, normal stuff! Let's go.

Prince Charles
People who correct your typos are probably jerks, says study

Have you ever made an accidental typo and watched someone gleefully step in to correct you? Well, they are probably jerks. No, that's not me making a personal opinion. A new study from the University of Michigan suggests those who correct typos are probably jerks. Those correcting you can often seem gleeful, haughty and act like they are doing you a favor by correcting you. Off the top of my head, Piers Morgan is one that comes to mind. If I had a penny for every time he responded to arguments and comments on Twitter by simply correcting their grammar. The new study shows that grammar-Nazi quality from a person may be a reflection of the level of their agreeableness overall, reported Insider. The study aimed to find if there was actually any correlation between someone's impulse to correct other people's grammar and their personality.
Maneater: Truth Quest Conspiracy Theories Coming this August

Today Tripwire Interactive celebrates Shark Week with a new DLC coming to Manhunt. The DLC is called Truth Quest and will have players heading to a new island called port Clovis with new evolutions, challenges, wildlife, and more to encounter. Players will once again take control of the apex predator of the sea and you experience the carnage with a free pilot episode with 10-15 minutes of new gameplay.
‘I just never believe that people are into me’

What's going on with your love life right now? (Or not going on with your love life right now.) Send your own relationship/dating questions/problems to [email protected] or fill out this form, please. Hi Meredith!. Love the podcast! I probably just haven't met the right person yet, but also... I...
This Is Why Bad Things Happen To Good People

Being “good” is not going to save you from life screwing you over, because we are all the same, after all—we are all humans in this world who are subjected to the same threats, unfairness, evilness, and bitterness of this life. When something so unfair and awful happens to a righteous person, everyone gets shocked and thinks to themselves, “But they’re a ‘good’ person, they don’t deserve this.” On the other hand, when something like this happens to a person who is supposed to be “evil,” it’s karma. The truth is, whether you’re good or bad, you’re living in the same world despite everything, and the same things apply to both of you. I know it seems unfair that the same shit that happens to a person who’s supposed to be good happens to the “evil” one too, but that’s life.
3 conspiracy theories that deny the Arrival of Man on the Moon

This Tuesday, July 20, the 52nd Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, which meant the arrival of man on the moon. This date is not only special because of what it is commemorated, in Argentina it was taken as a symbol of union, and that is why the Friend’s Day is celebrated. While we are talking about a historic day, there are those who completely deny that this has happened. Review these conspiracy theories here!
Millennials like me are abandoning Twitter – I feel less lazy and am thinking better already

Once upon a time, whenever I used to bemoan the toxicity of Twitter to bored and baffled friends, they’d ask why I didn’t simply log out once and for all. I’d shoot them an incredulous look, followed by a huff that suggested the answer was entirely obvious: as a journalist, a Twitter account was as crucial as a laptop or Wi-Fi (both of which are necessary primarily to check Twitter, of course).
People are losing it over this American Love Island fan trying to understand Brad McLelland's accent

This year's Love Island has brought us a lot of drama already. From the controversial Line of Booty challenge to viewers complaints about the lack of chemistry between the contestants, it feels like a lot has happened already. But over on Reddit something even funnier is going down after an American Love Island fan asked users to help her understand Brad McLelland's accent, explaining that she understands "approximately 20% of the words that have come out of Brad's mouth."
When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island's latest dumping

There's been more drama in the Love Island villa tonight [14 July], with original Islander Brad McClelland leaving the show - and, naturally, fans have a *lot* of thoughts. The 26-year-old's shock exit came after another villa plot twist, which saw Brad and his partner Lucinda Stratford being voted as the 'least compatible' couple. The results of the public vote meant the pair had to decide which one of them would leave the villa, with Brad offering to head home in order to allow Lucinda to stay on the show.

