Apple Introduces New Colors For AirTag Leather Loop and Key Ring

At this point, we are all aware of the fact that Google has been working on a foldable Pixel for some time now. The confirmation came for this back in May 2019 when the company talked about how they are prototyping foldable displays and multiple other hardware technologies. However, at that time, there were no plans shared about the new device. Then there were references of a foldable Pixel device that leaked last year and while there was not much information to go along with, we figured it was going to happen. The cycle kept going on and on, and the latest report suggests that a foldable Pixel might become a reality sooner rather than later.