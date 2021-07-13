Cancel
Oklahoma County, OK

Trend of rising coronavirus cases reaching central Oklahoma

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An increase in coronavirus cases is reaching central Oklahoma, a coalition of medical professionals in the state said Tuesday.

The rise, first reported in northeast Oklahoma in June, has increased positive tests in Oklahoma County, the state’s most populous, from about 2% on July 2 to 5.8%, said Dr. David Kendrick with the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.

Coalition members say the delta variant of the virus is apparently entering Oklahoma from Missouri and Arkansas, which are 1st and 2nd in the nation in the number of new virus cases per 100,000 population.

Oklahoma ranks 10th nationally with 111.66 new cases per capita.

The number of reported virus cases in northeast Oklahoma’s Tulsa County has nearly doubled in the past week after falling to a yearly low of 160 on June 8, said county health director Bruce Dart.

“Last Tuesday, we had 361 cases ... today (Tuesday) we had 613 cases,” Dart said.

There were 177 new virus cases statewide on Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported, and the seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma rose from 214.9 per day on June 27 to 487.1 on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

