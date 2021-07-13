Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indy100

Dentist says you should never use mouthwash after brushing for an important reason

By Becca Monaghan
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsuV2_0avoLXPK00
People are shocked they’ve been doing their morning routine wrong all along (Getty Images)

Mouthwash is a bathroom staple for for many. And while most of the country follows a routine ‘brush then rinse with mouthwash’, one Londondentist made a shocking revelation that we’ve been doing it all wrong.

Anna Peterson (@annapetersondental) took to TikTok with an astonishing claim that using mouthwash after brushing your teeth can in fact result in tooth decay. In a video that has since racked up a whopping 1.9M views, the dentist urged people to stop doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obe5r_0avoLXPK00
Anna’s revelation left TikTok viewers stunned (TikTok)

It’s all down to the concentrations of fluoride. Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found in toothpaste and other dental products to strengthen the tooth enamel and help prevent decay.

In a follow-up video, Anna explained: “Your toothpaste that you brush your teeth with has around 1450ppm fluoride. Your mouthwash has only 220ppm fluoride.

This is a much lower concentration and it’s not enough to protect your teeth from sugars that you are going to eat and drink,

So, when you brush your teeth, and you rinse with mouthwash straight away,

You just rinse off all the high concentration fluoride, for a low concentration fluoride.”

The video encouraged hundreds of curious comments - one of the most occurring questions was asking when people should actually use the dental product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QMcu_0avoLXPK00
Confused viewers wanted to know when is the ‘right time’ to use mouthwash (TikTok )

Dentist Anna followed up by suggesting that mouthwash can be a great product - but only if it is used at the right time of the day. She explained that when you eat sugar, your mouth becomes acidic which causes it to drop in PH.

Once it drops below the critical PH of 5.5, your teeth start to dissolve. “To get your teeth out of this zone, use mouthwash”, she advised.

Mind blown!

Comments / 1

Indy100

Indy100

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mouthwash#Brushing#The Dentist
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mental_Floss

The Reason You Sweat After a Shower—and How to Stop It

It's normal to sweat a bit when taking a hot shower—it's the sweat that drips after you towel off that becomes a problem. Perspiring when you've already washed your hair and body can make you feel as dirty as you did when you stepped into the bathroom. The good news is that sweating after you take a shower is normal, and there are steps you can take to prevent it.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods You Should Never Eat After 50, Say Dietitians

Turning 50 is a major milestone and one that can bring about major changes for your health and wellbeing. While for some people this can spark a newfound commitment to healthy living, for many others, it can mean that staying in shape is harder than ever before. That's why it's such a critical time to make your wellbeing your top priority—starting with what you're eating.
HealthMindBodyGreen

The Weird Reason You May Have Cold Hands & Feet + What To Do About It

If you have perpetually cold hands and feet, you likely know how frustrating the sensation can be—especially when gloves and socks don't provide adequate relief. It turns out, though, there may be a remedy for icy extremities that doesn't include any outerwear; rather, you can regulate your circulation by changing the way you breathe.
Science101wkqx.com

You Should Never Sleep In Your Bed Again, According to Science

Medical Microbiology lecturer Manal Mohammed says you shouldn’t be sleeping in your bed. The London-based microbiologist warns that your bed is the dirtiest spot in your home and that all the sweat, saliva, dandruff, and dead skins cells people leave behind after a night’s sleep is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to a less-than-cleanly bed.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Why You Should Always Apply Antiperspirant at Night Before Bed

If you tend to sweat a lot and would rather not, deodorant—which just protects against odor—won't help. You need an antiperspirant. And to get the most out of it, Maral Skelsey, MD, a Maryland-based dermatologist, says to always apply antiperspirant at night before bed. "There's this idea you have to...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

3 Unsafe Things You Should Never Do in Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For most of my adult life, getting comfortable in the kitchen has been … a process. It took me years to accept that, yes, for me, following set recipes is the only way to properly learn how to cook things well, and yes, having a decent set of knives will make a big difference.
FacebookPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

You’re Likely Using Way Too Much Toothpaste Than You Should

How much toothpaste do you put onto your toothbrush? Chances are, you're using way too much. They say that you learn something new every day, and today is no different. Let's talk about something that we all do at least once a day...brushing your teeth. When you wake up in the morning to get ready and you bust out the trusty toothbrush, how much toothpaste are you putting on there? Personally, I run a line of toothpaste from end to end and brush away. That's how I've always done it and that's how the majority of people I have seen brush their teeth as well. However, after 30 years of brushing my teeth, I've learned that's not how you're supposed to do it...and apparently, I'm not the only one.
Diseases & Treatmentsthepostnewspaper.net

Do You Have Acid Reflux?

If you have acid reflux, you already know how uncomfortable it is, and how it effects your sleep and esophagus, but did you know it can also be destroying your teeth?. Stomach acids are very bad for your teeth. The acid from your stomach will eat away at the tooth’s outer layer of enamel, and then through the structure of the tooth underneath. To make matters worse, after the enamel has been compromised the eroded areas are more vulnerable to the bacteria in the mouth that cause decay/cavities. Every time you have an episode of stomach acid making it into your mouth more of the tooth structure becomes effected. (The same effects happen when someone has a long lasting stomach problem causing them to throw up, when expectant mothers have severe morning sickness, and when someone is suffering from bulimia.) If left untreated, in the long term the result will be the loss of your teeth.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Walking Mistakes You Shouldn't Make After 60, Say Walking Experts

According to physical therapist Damien Powell, PT, when a healthy young adult goes out for a brisk walk, the locomotive power in their lower body is evenly distributed across their main joints: the hip joint supplies 33% of the power, the knee 33% of the power, and the ankle the exact same amount. However, an elderly person walking at the same speed? They will likely experience a "redistribution" of those powers, largely driven by issues involving the Achilles tendon and the fact that older people, by the time they reach their late 60s and beyond, have experienced a profound loss of muscle mass in their legs.
Food & DrinksPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Eight Reasons You Should Be Drinking Lemon Water Everyday

It's no secret how much I love lemons. In fact, a listener just made me a quilt that has lemon fabric squares sewn into it. Lemons are so delicious to me, I have said that if Lemon Pledge was edible, I would eat it. It's almost a food obsession. Yes, I know I sound lemon crazy, but lemons actually have many health benefits that turn my lemon obsession into a health choice. Right? LOL.

Comments / 1

Community Policy