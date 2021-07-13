Cancel
‘Deception’: Cannes Review

By Lisa Nesselson
Screendaily
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnaud Desplechin’s French-language adaptation of Philip Roth’s 1990 novel is ’accomplished French filmmaking the way arthouse denizens like it’. Talky as can be yet unfailingly cinematic, and shot entirely during lockdown, Arnaud Desplechin’s French-language adaptation of Philip Roth’s snatches-of-conversation 1990 novel ‘Deception’ touches and entertains. It also preemptively mocks and diffuses any brewing accusations of sexism or misogyny — terms that seem unavoidable of late where Roth is concerned — by providing an intimate framework for several of France’s most interesting actresses to shine. This zig-zagging emotionally perceptive tale of an American writer abroad and the women he has bedded — or perhaps merely written about having bedded — is accomplished French filmmaking the way arthouse denizens like it.

