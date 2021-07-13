Steward Partners Recruits $1B in AUM in Six Weeks

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.20.