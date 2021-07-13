Cancel
Steward Partners Recruits $1B in AUM in Six Weeks

By Asia Martin
wealthmanagement.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteward Partners, a $23 billion hybrid affiliated with Raymond James, has recruited seven advisors with a combined $1 billion in assets under management over the past six weeks. The Washington, D.C.-headquartered firm reported in late June the addition of a duo from the Wells Fargo Private Wealth Profit Formula program,...

