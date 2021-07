According to CityRealty data, 294 apartment and townhouse contracts were signed in Manhattan in the first full week of July 2021. This amounted to $432.2M in aggregate sales based on the final asking price prior to going into contract. The median final asking price of the 97 condos signed was $1.295 million, or $1,453 per square foot. The median final asking price of the 138 co-ops signed was $795K. Listings in Inwood and the West Village spent the fewest days available on the market, averaging only 35 days; meanwhile, Lenox Hill, the Upper East Side neighborhood with the largest inventory of apartments for sale in the city, saw the highest number of contract signings with 27. A full, sortable chart of the past week's deals may be found below.