Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Starwood Capital Makes Rival Bid for Monmouth Real Estate

By Bloomberg
wealthmanagement.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg)—Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. received an unsolicited takeover bid from Starwood Capital Group that could upend the company’s plans to be acquired by Sam Zell’s Equity Commonwealth, according to people familiar with the matter. Monmouth, a real estate investment trust that focuses on industrial property, said in a statement...

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sternlicht
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starwood Capital Makes#Bloomberg#Starwood Capital Group#Deal Monmouth#Equity Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Retailspglobal.com

Retail Properties, Kite Realty to merge; Monmouth rejects Starwood offer

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of real estate news stories published throughout the week. Hotel and shopping center real estate investment trusts are expected to report high year-over-year increases in funds from operations in their second-quarter earnings calls, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates. Hotel REITs...
Holmdel, NJtherealdeal.com

Monmouth Real Estate: We’ll sell to Zell, not Sternlicht

Monmouth Real Estate made its choice Thursday, choosing to stick with an acquisition offer from Sam Zell rather than a last-minute bid from Barry Sternlicht. The Holmdel, New Jersey–based firm announced Thursday it is going with the takeover bid from Zell’s Equity Commonwealth, according to Bloomberg News. The two sides agreed in May to an all-stock deal valued around $2.7 billion.
Real EstateWave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Generally speaking, sellers of real estate have two different and separate potential tax liabilities: Deed Transfer Tax and Capital Gains Tax. When deciding to sell a property it’s wise to know your tax ramifications prior to listing so that there’ll be no surprises down the road. As I always say, surprises are good on birthdays, not in business.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Sellers Making Their Way Onto Real Estate Markets

Yes, we’re still below the inventory threshold necessary for filling the supply shortage gap; however, there’s been improvement in the real estate markets for the week ending July 17, according to the latest Weekly Housing Trends report from realtor.com®. – New listings are up 9%. More new sellers hit the...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Compass Point Upgrades Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Real Estateirei.com

Kinetic Capital and StepStone Real Estate launch PBSA investment program

Kinetic Capital, a specialist lender in the purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) sector, has launched an investment program with StepStone Real Estate (SRE). This investment program marks Kinetic’s first capital raise since launching its fund last year with a £100 million ($136.5 million) initial commitment. Under the agreement, SRE will provide capital to the new program, which is targeting at least £200 million ($273 million) of PBSA loans across the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Watch: Can venture capital solve real estate’s wicked problems?

Billions of venture capital dollars have flowed into real estate to improve the experience of residents, office tenants and landlords themselves. But where’s the money for the really important stuff? The climate crisis, the national housing shortage and other wicked problems?. “The largest challenge is that there’s no silver bullet,”...
MLSAxios

Real Estate Agent

Thrive as a real estate agent at Redfin, where we set you up for success with the tools, training, and support you need to be at the very top of your game. As a Redfin employee, you’ll get full benefits and all expenses paid, without the fees or self-employment costs. We take care of you so you can take care of your customers.
Real Estatemergersandinquisitions.com

Real Estate Investment Banking: The Best Way to Make Yourself Indispensable?

Talk to anyone looking to move into investment banking, and they’ll have one big, overriding fear. No, not the hours, the psychological and physical abuse, or the extreme difficulty of breaking in. They’ll be worried about the exit opportunities – specifically, working in a group that doesn’t offer many. This...
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters : 7.13.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The real estate market is a buyer’s market right now. But before you sign on any dotted line, consider some important tips that will make buying your DREAM home...a DREAM transaction. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Real Estate Matters. Before you unpack the MOVING BOXES...
Real EstateLifehacker

How to Make Your First Real Estate Investment

So, it’s time to make your first real estate investment. Whether you’re buying yourself a condo or house, or looking to flip one for profit, you’re taking a big step. We asked experts for some advice. Don’t go into real estate investing alone. You might be living alone, but you...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Orange Beach, ALbaybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Roundup

According to AL.com, a local developer paid $6 million for 2.35 acres of gulf-front property at 26026 Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, just east of Cotton Bayou State Park. David Milstead of Bellator Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Caribe Realty worked for the buyer, who plans to develop Caribe Seaside. Also in Orange Beach, the Romar Beach Baptist Church at 23370 Perdido Beach Boulevard may be converted into a hotel. Developers are seeking planned unit development approval to rezone the 1.7 acres for the Romar Beach Hotel, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission. In downtown Elberta, Local investors purchased the historic Regions Bank building at the corner of U.S. 98 and Baldwin County 83 for $275,000, according to Alla Nikitina of Ryals Realty, who represented the buyers. In Fairhope, Arrow Exterminators has leased a 3,360-ft2 building at 16889 Teresa Drive, according to Sharon Wright and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who represented the landlord. In Foley, developers are seeking preliminary approval for Paxton Farms, a 50-lot subdivision on 20 acres at the southwest corner of county roads 12 and 65 in Foley, according to the Foley Planning Commission. Finally, a local investor paid $390,000 for 4.54 acres at the corner of Tanner Williams and Snow roads in West Mobile, according to Harle of White-Spunner, who represented the buyer.
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

SDS Capital Group And Vintage Realty Announce First Close For American South Real Estate Fund II

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The management of the American South Real Estate Fund II (ASREF II) Fund, an impact fund focused on revitalizing distressed communities of color throughout the South, today announced the $28 million close of initial funding to support their launch of the American South Real Estate Fund II (ASREF II). This Fund will invest in ten Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Staley Point Capital And Bain Capital Real Estate Acquire Santa Fe Springs Industrial Property For $12.8 Million

LOS ANGELES and BOSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staley Point Capital (" Staley Point"), a value-add investor focused on industrial properties in Southern California, and Bain Capital Real Estate , the real estate investing business of Bain Capital, today announced the acquisition of 11804 Wakeman Street, a 55,000 square-foot industrial infill property in Santa Fe Springs, California, for $12.8 million. The transaction, which represents a purchase price of $233 per square-foot, is the joint venture's third investment in the local Santa Fe Springs area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy