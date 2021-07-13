Starwood Capital Makes Rival Bid for Monmouth Real Estate

According to AL.com, a local developer paid $6 million for 2.35 acres of gulf-front property at 26026 Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, just east of Cotton Bayou State Park. David Milstead of Bellator Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. Caribe Realty worked for the buyer, who plans to develop Caribe Seaside. Also in Orange Beach, the Romar Beach Baptist Church at 23370 Perdido Beach Boulevard may be converted into a hotel. Developers are seeking planned unit development approval to rezone the 1.7 acres for the Romar Beach Hotel, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission. In downtown Elberta, Local investors purchased the historic Regions Bank building at the corner of U.S. 98 and Baldwin County 83 for $275,000, according to Alla Nikitina of Ryals Realty, who represented the buyers. In Fairhope, Arrow Exterminators has leased a 3,360-ft2 building at 16889 Teresa Drive, according to Sharon Wright and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who represented the landlord. In Foley, developers are seeking preliminary approval for Paxton Farms, a 50-lot subdivision on 20 acres at the southwest corner of county roads 12 and 65 in Foley, according to the Foley Planning Commission. Finally, a local investor paid $390,000 for 4.54 acres at the corner of Tanner Williams and Snow roads in West Mobile, according to Harle of White-Spunner, who represented the buyer.